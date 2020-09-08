Dirt bikes stolen in Dagsboro

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a Dagsboro burglary.

The incident occurred around 2:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, when a surveillance camera caught three unknown suspects entering a shed in the 30000 block of Sandy Landing Road. Police said forced entry had been made using bolt cutters and two dirt bikes had been stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident or regarding the identity of the pictured suspects is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.