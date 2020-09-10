Lewes man rams vehicles with his Jeep, Delaware State Police say

A Lewes man has been arrested after Delaware State Police say he struck multiple vehicles with his own in the Plantations community.

At about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, troopers responded to the 18000 block of Belle Grove Road in Lewes for a report of a man in a black Jeep attempting to strike a man with his vehicle and striking other vehicles in a parking lot.

Police said 34-year-old Clinton Dulaney was initially taken into custody on scene without incident, but then began struggling and refusing to get into a patrol car. Once inside, he began kicking the window and caused "extensive damage" to the vehicle, they said.

According to police, Dulaney was intoxicated and attempted to make contact with an acquaintance, "knowing he was not welcome." After ramming the acquaintance's car with his Jeep, Dulaney allegedly kicked in his front door and ran inside, causing the acquaintance to flee and call 911, a police press release said.

Police said he then continued ramming the victim's car and attempted to strike him in an adjacent field.

Two other cars and the Plantations front gate were also struck and damaged during the incident.

Dulaney was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree reckless endangering, third-offense DUI, four counts of criminal mischief $5,000 or more, resisting arrest with force, failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints, third-degree attempt to commit escape, malicious mischief by motor vehicle, criminal mischief under $1,000 and traffic offenses.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $27,450 secured bond.