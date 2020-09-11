182 cats 'living in deplorable conditions' seized

Over 180 cats were seized in Camden on Thursday.

Officers from the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Office of Animal Welfare seized 182 cats and one dog Sept. 10, after receiving a tip about cats living in deplorable conditions. One deceased cat was also recovered.

Office of Animal Welfare officers executed a search warrant for suspected animal cruelty and worked together with staff from the Brandywine Valley SPCA to remove the animals.

They are all being evaluated and cared for by the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who said in a press release, "It’s believed this may be the largest single hoarding case seizure in the state’s history."

The Division of Public Health said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Brandywine Valley SPCA is seeking adopters for the cats once they receive evaluations and any necessary medical care. Those interested in adopting should fill out the form here.

