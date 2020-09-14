Georgetown traffic stop yields big haul of Ecstasy, heroin: Police

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after finding Ecstasy, heroin and other drugs during a traffic stop.

Around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, police said they spotted the driver of a white Dodge van not wearing a seat belt and failing to stop at a red light at Route 113 and Shortly Road in Georgetown.

A traffic stop was conducted and marijuana was in plain view on the floorboards, police said. The driver, 19-year-old Guy J. Burton, was detained without incident.

According to police, a search of the van found 1,139 doses of Ecstasy, 598 bags of heroin (4.186 grams), small amounts of marijuana and crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Burton was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and various misdemeanors and civil violations. He was later released on $13,150 secured bond.

