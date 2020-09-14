Man charged with indecent exposure had 2-year-old in car: Police

A Georgetown man was arrested after an indecent exposure incident in the Walmart parking lot.

The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 11, around 6:50 p.m, when a 16-year-old female exited the store and walked to her vehicle. The Georgetown Police Department said that after getting into her car, she was "contacted" by a man in the car next to hers.

Police said 30-year-old Myron Hopkins was partially nude and committing a lewd act, with a two-year-old child in the back seat.

Police said the teenager called 911 and a parent and also took a photo that led to Hopkins' identification. He was taken into custody at his home without incident, police said.

Hopkins was charged with second-degree indecent exposure, lewdness, sexual harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613.

