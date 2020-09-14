Officer bitten during Lincoln arrest: Police

A Lincoln woman was charged after police said she swung a knife at someone and resisted arrested.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 13, in Cedar Village Mobile Home Park, off Fleatown Road in Lincoln. Troopers responded to an incident involving a knife.

According to police, 43-year-old Michelle L. Henderson had argued with another resident as they arrived home, swinging a kitchen knife at them as they tried to enter. There were no injuries.

When police arrived, they found Henderson to be "extremely intoxicated." She resisted arrest, including biting an officer, police said.

Henderson was charged with aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault causing injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force and several misdemeanors. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $79,100 cash-only bond.