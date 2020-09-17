Cocaine, heroin found in Dagsboro traffic stop: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop.

Around 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, a trooper on patrol on Power Plant Road in Dagsboro spotted a lime green Lincoln passenger car without valid registration. The vehicle turned in to a private driveway and the trooper initiated a traffic stop.

The front right passenger, 19-year-old Deshawn Godwin, exited the car, walked toward a parked vehicle in the driveway and tossed an object underneath it, police said. Godwin was instructed to get back into the vehicle and he complied. Contact was then made with the 24-year-old male driver and an investigation ensued, police said..

In the parked car, police said they found 14.32 grams of cocaine, 130 bags of heroin (0.91 grams) and drug paraphernalia. In Godwin's pants pocket, police said they found an empty bag of heroin.

The driver of the Lincoln was issued traffic violations and released.

Godwin was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of , possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on his own recognizance.

