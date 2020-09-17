Police seek suspect in Long Neck gas station robbery

Delaware State Police are looking for information on a robbery at a Long Neck convenience store.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept.15, a man entered the Long Neck Shell Dash In at 24851 John J. Williams Highway and walked up to the counter, according to police.

Police said he implied he had a weapon, handed the 18-year-old male cashier a plastic bag and motioned toward the register.

The cashier complied and the suspect fled out the back door with money and merchandise. No one was injured .

The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bluto with the Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-752-3864 or emailing alan.bluto@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

