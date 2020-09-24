Police looking for suspect in thefts at produce stands

Delaware State Police are attempting to locate a man wanted in connection with thefts from produce stands in Sussex County.

In August, police say 21-year-old Khalil Reid is suspected of breaking into and stealing from cash boxes at produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel areas.

Anyone with information on Reid’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman, with Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit, at 302- 752-3813. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

