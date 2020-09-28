Two arrested in Delmar construction site thefts

Delaware State Police arrested two Sussex County men following an investigation into thefts from construction sites.

Police said they began investigating a series of thefts of construction materials, within the Country Grove development in Delmar, Sept. 18. They identified 35-year-old Timothy Santee, of Laurel, and 37-year-old Jesse Nichols, of Seaford, as suspects.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, troopers attempted to pull over a truck driven by Nichols on Arvey Road in Delmar. Santee was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to police, Nichols failed to stop, causing a brief vehicle pursuit to ensue, then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. Santee was taken into custody without incident.

Both Santee and Nichols were charged with three counts of theft greater than $1,500, three counts of second-degree conspiracy and three counts of third-degree criminal trespassing.

Santee was released on $3,003 unsecured bond.

Nichols was also charged with disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest and other misdemeanors and traffic citations. He was later released on $5,206 unsecured bond.