Sixth DUI for Lincoln man

The Lewes Police Department arrested a Lincoln man on his sixth-offense DUI charge.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, police were conducting speed enforcement near Shields Elementary School, on Savannah Road. When 54-year-old Richard A. Moore was stopped for allegedly speeding, officers suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Moore was found to have .228% blood alcohol reading on a portable breath test.

Moore was arrested and charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, fictitious tag and speeding. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.