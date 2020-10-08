35 dogs seized from 'inhumane' living conditions in Laurel; owner charged with cruelty

The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare seized 35 hound dogs living in "inhumane" conditions in Laurel.

After receiving a complaint, animal welfare officers executed a search warrant on the property of 75-year-old Leona Long.

They discovered the 35 dogs, ranging in age from 6 months to 9 years, "living in inhumane, filthy conditions in kennels covered in feces and on tethers throughout the owner's property."

Long was charged with 35 counts each of cruel neglect and failure to obtain a dog license, as well as seven counts of failure to vaccinate for rabies.

She was released on $37,000 unsecured bail and is prohibited from possessing domestic animals, excluding fowl and rabbits.

“It was obvious the animals had been neglected for some time, and suffered tremendously as a result,” said Delaware Animal Services Chief Mark Tobin. “To see their tails wag despite such a miserable environment is incredible. These dogs now have a fighting chance for a better future.”

The dogs have been in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, the state's contracted shelter provider, for about a week. They are being treated for eye infections, foot and ear injuries and malnourishment.

"Quite a few had swollen feet, likely from the living conditions," said Brandywine spokeswoman Linda Torelli. "Some had poor body condition; you can see how underweight some are in the photos. Several of the dogs had eye issues. Some also had advanced ear infections."

Many of the dogs are now available for adoption. Find out more by contacting the Brandywine Valley SCPA.

To report animal cruelty in Delaware, call 302-255-4646.