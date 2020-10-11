Stolen money, heroin, sawed-off shotgun found in Selbyville: police

Delaware State Police arrested a 19 year-old Selbyville man after responding to a report of stolen cash.

The incident occurred on around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2020, when troopers responded to a residence on Beachview Court, in Selbyville, in reference to a theft and an illegal firearm.

According to police, a 73-year-old man had money stolen from his wallet and suspected Darren Leager, who resides with him. Police said the man went to Leager's room to confront him and spotted a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun next to his bed. He took the gun and called police.

Upon taking Leager into custody, police said they discovered a portion of the suspected stolen money and 0.455 grams of heroin.

Leager was charged with three felonies: possession of a destructive weapon, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity and theft under $1,500 and victim is 62 or older. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leager was later released on $10,100 unsecured bond.

