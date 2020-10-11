Woman threatened with gun in Millsboro: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

The incident occurred around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, when troopers responded to a residence on Screenhouse Lane in Millsboro.

According to police, a 64-year-old woman had been arguing with 62-year-old Linwood Shields inside the home when he broke through a bedroom door, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She was not injured.

Troopers located Shields drig a vehicle nearby and initiated a traffic stop. He was taken into custody without incident. Police said an odor of alcohol led to a DUI investigation. They were unable to locate a firearm.

Shields was charged with felony aggravated menacing, DUI, offensive touching, criminal mischief, failure to complying with taking photos and fingerprints and traffic violations.

He was committed to the Sussex Correction Institution on $6,302 secured bond.

