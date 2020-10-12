Milton man charged after threatening another with gun: Police

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man after he allegedly threatened another man with a gun.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, when troopers responded to the 28000 block of West Springside Drive in Milton.

According to police, 33 year-old Djuan Sheppard pointed a gun at a 42-year-old man during an argument, then drove off on a moped.

Troopers located Sheppard's vehicle in front of a nearby residence and took him into custody without incident. A search of Sheppard and his moped found a handgun and 3.07 grams of marijuana, police said.

He was also wanted on felony weapon charges stemming from a similar incident with the same victim.

Sheppard was charged with four counts of aggravated menacing, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing and various other misdemeanors and traffic violations.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $277,300 cash bond.

