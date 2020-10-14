Burnouts, guns lead to arrest in Bridgeville: Police

Delaware State Police arrested an 18-year-old Bridgeville man on multiple felony charges on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Troopers responded to Deer Forest Road in Bridgeville around 9:10 p.m. for a report of a black Chevrolet Silverado driving erratically on the roadway.

A 65-year-old man told police the truck was doing burnouts on the road in front of his residence. He said he was using a flashlight to identify the driver when the truck began sliding toward him, so he threw the flashlight at the rear bumper.

Police said the driver, Frederick Norwood, asked the man if he had thrown something. The man heard what he thought was "the sound of a shotgun being cocked inside the vehicle" before the driver took off.

Norwood was located on Cedar Corner Road and a strong odor of alcohol was detected, police said. Beer cans, a 20-gauge shotgun and 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun were in plain view in the truck, according to police, who said they found one slug in the chamber of the 20-gauge.

Norwood was taken into custody without incident and charged with numerous felony counts, including aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangering. He was also charged with unlawfully loaded firearm, DUI and traffic violations.

Norwood was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $51,703 cash bond.

