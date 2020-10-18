Car accident leads to discovery of heroin: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Dagsboro woman on multiple charged following a car accident.

Around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, a trooper conducting proactive patrol on School Lane, in Millsboro, allegedly saw a Kia Forte struck from behind by a Ford Fusion at a stoplight.

The driver of the Fusion, 41-year-old Vera E. Curtis, had several warrants out for her arrest. Three juveniles were passengers in the vehicle.

Police said they found 0.987 grams of heroin, four buprenorphine naloxone film packets and drug paraphernalia in the Fusion.

Curtis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, driving under the influence of a drug and failure to have insurance identification in possession. She was later released on $5,700 unsecured bond.

