Rehoboth man charged in assault on three men at Lewes home: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Rehoboth Beach man after three people were allegedly assaulted.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, police responded to Tradewinds Lane in Lewes for a report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, troopers said they could hear screaming coming from inside and observed a broken sliding-glass door.

According to police, 27-year-old Kent M. Inaanuran became intoxicated while visiting with acquaintances and an argument ensued. When he stepped outside for a few minutes, he was locked out of the home and broke a glass sliding door to get back in, police said.

When Inaanuran discovered his acquaintances had locked themselves in a bedroom, police said he broke into the room and assaulted the three men, ages 41, 27 and 24. The 41-year-old was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Inaanuran was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,200 secured bond.

