Fight between coworkers leads to arrest: police

Delaware State Police say they made an arrest after two employees fought at Al Casapulla's restaurant in Millville.

Troopers responded to the restaurant, at 35265 Atlantic Ave., around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

According to police, 37-year-old Dorian U. Armstrong of Georgetown went to the restaurant on his day off and went into the kitchen, where he and a 38-year-old male coworker began to argue.

Armstrong struck his coworker several times before "being taken to the ground by the victim," police said, He also allegedly pushed two female coworkers during the altercation.

More:Car accident leads to discovery of heroin: police

Armstrong was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,200 secured bond.

More:Burnouts, guns lead to arrest in Bridgeville: Police