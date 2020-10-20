Georgetown man arrested after car chase, faces multiple felony charges: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man following a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, a trooper spotted a Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound on Friendship Road in Millsboro. Police said the vehicle was pulling a utility trailer with what they called "fictitious" registration plates and a taillight out.

When a traffic stop was initiated, police said, the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Franklin D. Conaway, continued at a low rate of speed. Stop sticks were deployed and deflated all left-side tires on the vehicle and trailer, according to police, but Conaway continued on until the vehicle became disabled on Park Avenue.

He then exited the car and was arrested without further incident.

Police said they saw Conaway toss suspected heroin and methamphetamine out the passenger side window during the pursuit. A search of his person found in multiple bags of suspected heroin and a knife. In total, 0.238 grams of suspected heroin, 0.57 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Conaway was charged with three felonies: possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and disregarding a police officer signal. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000, driving under the influence of drugs, driving while suspended and numerous traffic offenses.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,050 cash bond.

