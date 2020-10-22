Child sex abuse charges for Laurel man: police

The Laurel Police Department has arrested a man on child sex abuse charges.

Police received a tip involving possible sexual abuse of a juvenile female Sept. 7. They identified 18-year-old Yony Yobany Gonzalez Lopez of Laurel as the suspect.

Gonzalez Lopez was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and five counts of fourth-degree rape. He was arraigned and released on $70,000 unsecured bail.

If you have information regarding this case, contact PFC Smith at 302-875-2244 or by emailing Brandon.Smith@cj.state.de.us. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

More:Georgetown man arrested after car chase, faces multiple felony charges: police

More:Christmas parade off in Georgetown, on in Millsboro and Gumboro