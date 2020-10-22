Two charged in string of thefts in Sussex County

Delaware State Police have arrested two people on multiple felony theft and related charges in Sussex County.

Between March through October, 42-year-old Iris R. Holland and 47-year-old Jason Kerr, both of Millsboro, were involved in seven different felony theft incidents in Sussex, police said. Crime Stoppers informed police the two were staying at the AmericInn Hotel in Rehoboth Beach Tuesday, Oct. 20, and they were taken into custody without incident.

Both were charged with seven counts of theft of $1,500 or greater and victim is 62 years of age or older and seven counts of second-degree conspiracy.

Holland was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $14,000 secured bond.

Kerr was also charged with three counts of selling stolen property, three counts of theft by false pretense and three counts of falsifying business records. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $23,000 secured bond.

