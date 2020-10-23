Marijuana, cocaine, loaded gun found in traffic stop: police

Delaware State Police said they found drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Frankford.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, a trooper on Clayton Avenue saw a black Chevrolet Trailblazer pulling a car trailer with no registration plate displayed. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the operator, later identified as 26-year-old Devynne U. Hazzard of Millsboro, and a male front-seat passenger.

Police said they noticed an odor of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was in plain view. A search of the car found drug paraphernalia,12.4 grams of cocaine, 61.55 grams of marijuana, 0.97 grams of THC wax and Ruger 9E 9mm handgun loaded with 16 9mm rounds, police said.

The passenger was not charged with any crimes and was released. Hazzard was arrested and charged with the following felonies:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm within 10 years of prior conviction

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity

Possession of ammunition by person prohibited

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Receiving a stolen firearm

He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and expired tags. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $133,901 cash bond.

