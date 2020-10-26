2 Virginia men arrested on drug charges in Georgetown

The Georgetown Police Department arrested two Virginia men following a traffic stop Sunday, Oct. 25.

Police said they observed a traffic violation in the southbound lane of Dupont Highway, north of Market Street, around 11:35 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, 37-year-old Jamall Bedward, and passenger, 25-year-old Curtis Hathaway. Police said an odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle found 8.21 grams of cocaine, 6.53 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded .45 caliber handgun, according to pol

Both Bedward and Hathaway were charged with:

Possession of a felony during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited

Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Bedward and Hathaway were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $71,000 secured bond each.

A photo of Bedward was not available.

