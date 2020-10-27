Man arrested after threatening troopers with baseball bat: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man following an incident with a baseball bat.

Around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, police responded to William Street in Millsboro for a report of a disorderly subject.

Theodore A. Guajardo, 48, who police said in a release was intoxicated, would not leave the home when asked by the resident, according to a state police release.

Guajardo came out with a wooden bat and threatened police before going back inside, they said.

After more attempts to have him leave the home, police said he came out with a metal bat, threatening the troopers and approaching them while recklessly swinging the bat. "He failed to obey multiple commands and was tased," police said.

He was arrested after a brief struggle.

More:2 Virginia men arrested on drug charges in Georgetown

Guajardo was charged with aggravated menacing, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $68,000 cash bond.

More:55 tons of oily sand and debris removed from Delaware beaches