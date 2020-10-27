Georgetown man charged with fifth DUI: Police

Delaware State Police have charged a Georgetown man with his fifth-offense DUI.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, an Acura TL was speeding and failing to remain in a single lane on Route 13 in the area of Newton Road in Bridgeville, police said. A traffic stop was initiated and police said a strong odor of alcohol was detected.

The driver, 39-year-old Terry J. Bruinton, was taken into custody without incident and charged with his fifth-offense DUI, driving while suspended and traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,200 cash bond.

More:Man arrested after threatening troopers with baseball bat: police

More:Georgetown man arrested after car chase, faces multiple felony charges: police