Cocaine, marijuana found in Georgetown traffic stop: police

The Georgetown Police Department arrested two people following a Saturday, Oct. 24 traffic stop.

Around 5:20 p.m., an officer allegedly witnessed a traffic violation in the area of South Bedford Street and Adams Street. When a traffic stop was conducted, a passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Demond Hull of Georgetown, fled from the vehicle, police said.

According to police, Hull disposed of a bag while fleeing, which was recovered and found to contain 126.39 grams of marijuana, 0.89 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and cash.

The driver, 18-year-old Ganiya Long of Georgetown, was taken into custody without incident. Hull was located and taken into custody a short time later.

Hull was charged with resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, third-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long was charged with hindering prosecution, third-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving the wrong way.

Both were later released on their own recognizance.

