2 charged in attempted burglary at Frankford home: police

Delaware State Police arrested two people in Dagsboro on charges of attempted burglary.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Delaware State Police responded to a residence on Stump Road in Frankford for a report of an attempted burglary.

Two people walking on Stump Road said they saw 22-year-old William D. Mansfield, of Dagsboro, and a 17-year-old male attempt to break into a residence. The walkers were able to get a tag number as they drove away.

Police went to Mansfield's residence, where they located both Mansfield and the 17-year-old and took them into custody without incident.

Both were charged with second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree conspiracy and criminal mischief under $1,000. The 17-year-old male was released on his own recognizance. Mansfield was released on a $3,100 unsecured bond.

