Seaford man repeatedly strikes acquaintance with vehicle: police
Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man after he allegedly struck an acquaintance with his vehicle.
Around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, troopers responded to Sunnyside Road in Bridgeville for a reported assault.
According to police, the 19-year-old victim was standing outside when 19-year-old Stephen J. Disilvestri arrived in his vehicle and threatened him. DiSilvestri then drove through the yard and toward the victim four times, forcing the victim to jump onto the vehicle and striking him in the foot and legs, police said.
The incident ended after the victim obtained a crowbar and threw it at the windshield. The two then argued and Disilvestri left the property.
The victim did not require medical treatment.
Troopers later took him into custody without incident. He was charged with:
- Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony
- First-degree reckless endangering
- Second-degree vehicular assault
- Terroristic threatening
- Criminal mischief under $1,000 damage
- Third-degree criminal trespassing.
He was later released on his own recognizance.