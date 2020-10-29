Seaford man repeatedly strikes acquaintance with vehicle: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man after he allegedly struck an acquaintance with his vehicle.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, troopers responded to Sunnyside Road in Bridgeville for a reported assault.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim was standing outside when 19-year-old Stephen J. Disilvestri arrived in his vehicle and threatened him. DiSilvestri then drove through the yard and toward the victim four times, forcing the victim to jump onto the vehicle and striking him in the foot and legs, police said.

More:2 charged in attempted burglary at Frankford home: police

The incident ended after the victim obtained a crowbar and threw it at the windshield. The two then argued and Disilvestri left the property.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

Troopers later took him into custody without incident. He was charged with:

Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony

First-degree reckless endangering

Second-degree vehicular assault

Terroristic threatening

Criminal mischief under $1,000 damage

Third-degree criminal trespassing.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

More:Georgetown man charged with fifth DUI: Police