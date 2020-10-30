Arrested after kicking in Harrington door: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro woman on burglary and related charges.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, police responded to a residence on Whiteleysburg Road in Harrington for a reported burglary. According to police, 32-year-old Ashley L. Smith kicked in the door to the residence in an attempt to locate an acquaintance. She left after finding no one in the home.

Troopers said they contacted Smith by phone and she turned herself in at Troop 4. She was charged with first-degree burglary and criminal mischief under $1,000 and released on her own recognizance.

