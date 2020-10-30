Selbyville man charged after pointing gun at multiple people: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Selbyville man after they say he pointed a gun at several people.

Police responded to Lincoln Street in Selbyville around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

A 20-year-old female was sitting in her car, parked in a driveway, when 22-year-old Demetrius Jenkins pulled up next to her and asked if someone was home, police said.

A second car then pulled up on the other side of Jenkins, occupied by a 38-year-old female, 20-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, and Jenkins allegedly pointed a black AR-15-style rifle at each of them, asking if they threw rocks at his vehicle.

Jenkins was taken into custody the next day and charged with four counts of aggravated menacing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bond.

