Texas man charged with burglary in Dewey Beach: police

Delaware State Police have arrested an Austin, Texas man on burglary charges in Dewey Beach.

Police responded to a residence on Coastal Highway for a reported burglary around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

According to police, 28-year-old William Watchell broke into the home by smashing the front door's glass and damaged items inside. A cleaning lady observed signs of a break-in and contacted the police, who said they took Wachtell into custody at the front door without incident.

Wachtell was charged with first-degree burglary and criminal mischief under $1,000 damage. He was released on $9,000 unsecured bond.

