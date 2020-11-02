Screams at the Beach employee pulls gun on patron: police

Delaware State Police said they arrested a Screams at the Beach employee after he pointed a gun at someone.

Troopers responded to the haunted attraction, at 22518 Lewes-Georgetown Highway, around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

According to police, a 32-year-old male victim had a physical altercation with 22-year-old employee Jacob Sprout, who pulled out a handgun during the fight.

Sprout was taken into custody without incident and police said they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with six rounds in the magazine.

Sprout was charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was later released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

