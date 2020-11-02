Two charged with drug offenses after Long Neck traffic stop: police

Delaware State Police arrested two people on drug charges following a traffic stop in Millsboro.

Police said they pulled over a car on Rudder Road for failure to signal properly Nov. 1, around 1:30 a.m., and smelled marijuana. The driver, 36-year-old Keiyanda Hopkins of Millsboro, and passenger, 42-year-old Tony Drummond of Dagsboro, exited the vehicle and were detained.

A search of the car found 5.28 grams of crack cocaine, over $950 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Both Hopkins and Drummond were charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hopkins was also charged with traffic violations.

Drummond was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,800 secured bond. Hopkins was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $2,500 secured bond.

