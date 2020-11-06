Over 500 grams of marijuana found in Long Neck traffic stop: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop.

A trooper spotted a Ford F-150 traveling east on Route 24 in Millsboro around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. Police said the truck failed to properly signal when entering the right turn lane to Long Neck Road and a traffic stop was initiated. The trooper said they detected an odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle found 510.73 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $769 in suspected drug proceeds, according to police.

The driver, 18-year-old Toby Schlick, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and traffic offenses. He was later released on his own recognizance.

