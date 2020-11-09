Argument leads to felony charge for Long Neck woman: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Long Neck woman following a physical altercation Saturday.

Troopers responded to Court Drive, in Long Neck's Leisure Point community, for a report of a physical altercation around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Police said 55-year-old Regina Love was at the residence with two acquaintances, 74- and 72-year-old women.

An argument began and escalated when, according to police, Love "took a full egg salad sandwich and shoved it into the 74-year-old female’s face, then grabbed her and threatened to cause physical harm to her." Also according to police, Love grabbed a hammer and went after the 74-year-old victim, causing her to fear her safety.

Love was taken into custody at the residence without incident and charged with the felony aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and offensive touching. She was later released on her own recognizance.

