Seaford family burglarized as they slept: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Milford woman on burglary charges after an incident in Seaford.

Police responded to the 22000 block of Bridgeville Highway for a reported burglary around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

While a 38-year-old man and his four children were sleeping, 34-year-old Sherelle Evans entered their home without permission, police said.

When the victim, an acquaintance of Evans', woke up in the morning, he discovered personal items missing and property damaged. He suspected Evans and went to her residence, where he spotted the missing items in her vehicle in the driveway, police said.

Evans was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary, theft under $1,500, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief. She was later released on $10,500 unsecured bond.

