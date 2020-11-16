Suspect sought in robbery at Uncle Willie's gas station in Lewes: police

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery at the Uncle Willie's BP gas station at Five Points in Lewes.

The suspect entered the Coastal Highway business at 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, and waited inside until other customers left, police said. He then approached the counter and demanded the clerk put money in a plastic bag while displaying a handgun, according to police.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male and 6-feet-2-inches to 6-feet-5-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective K. Wideman with the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-752-3832 or emailing Krystle.Wideman@delaware.gov.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

