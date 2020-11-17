Man arrested on drugs charges after leading police on Bridgeville-to-Blades car chase: DSP

Delaware State Police arrested a Blades man following a pursuit Monday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 16, a trooper on patrol in Bridgeville saw a white Ford Focus fail to stop at a posted stop sign at Oak Road and Seashore Highway, police said.

The trooper activated his emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop, continuing on to Seashore Highway, Cannon Road and Sussex Highway (Route 13), according to police.

The driver eventually stopped in a driveway on East High Street in Blades.

The driver, later identified as 47-year-old Andre A. Mifflin, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. A 14-year-old male was also in the vehicle. The odor of marijuana was detected, police said.

Mifflin was charged with two felonies, endangering the welfare of a child and disregarding a police officer signal. He was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and numerous traffic violations.

Mifflin was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,760 secured bond.

