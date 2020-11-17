Police seek to ID suspects in thefts from cars in Georgetown

Delaware State Police are asking the public to help them identify two people in relation to thefts from vehicles.

During the first week of November, multiple vehicles were broken into in the Georgetown area and numerous debit and credit cards were stolen. According to police, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a convenience store in Harbeson and surveillance footage was obtained.

The male suspect is described as between 16 and 20 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build.

The female suspect is described as between 16 and 20 years old and 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet. 5 inches tall with a thin build.

The suspects may be operating a white Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Yencer at 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

