Man arrested on theft charges after driving stolen tractor past a trooper: Police

A Milford man police say stole a tractor and drove it past a trooper has been arrested on theft and burglary charges.

Delaware State Police said troopers were dispatched to Benson Road in Lincoln for a reported burglary around 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, where they said a John Deere tractor had been stolen from inside a detached garage.

Shortly thereafter, the tractor was seen driving past an investigating trooper on Pine Haven Road and a traffic stop was conducted, police said.

A search of the driver, 43-year-old Raymond E. Justice, found drug paraphernalia and 0.04 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,400 cash bond.

