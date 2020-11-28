Relative spots stolen car, pursuit ends in crash: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

A man went to check on his relatives' home on Nine Foot Road in Greenwood around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25. After finding the door forced open and a light blue 2012 Nissan Versa missing, he contacted another family member, police said.

The family member spotted the stolen vehicle traveling east on Milford Harrington Highway and called police.

A trooper located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling, eventually crashing in the area of Deep Grass Lane and Thistlewood Road in Houston, police said.

The driver, 37-year-old Jesse A. Nichols, was taken into custody without incident. According to police, several pieces of jewelry and other property were found in the vehicle and on Nichols.

Nichols was charged with four felonies: second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft over $5,000 and disregarding a police officer signal. He was also charged with criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and over a dozen traffic violations.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,610 cash bond.

More:Coronavirus case spike hitting Delaware prisons

More:Live Nativity returning to Georgetown this year