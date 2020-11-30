Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, loaded gun: police

Delaware State Police arrested two people on drugs and weapons charges in Milton.

Police said a trooper on patrol spotted a blue Chevrolet Malibu speeding on Pettyjohn Road around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 26-year-old Jeremy Jones, and passenger, 24-year-old Melissa Bliss, both of Millsboro. An odor of marijuana was detected and a search was performed, police said.

A loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, 15.4 grams of marijuana, 0.322 grams of heroin, 23 Oxycodone pills, two Ecstasy pills and more than $500 in suspected drug proceeds were found, according to police.

Both were charged with five felonies: three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bliss was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bond. Jones was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,100 secured bond.

