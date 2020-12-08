Police release photos of suspect vehicle in Georgetown hit-and-run

Shannon Marvel McNaught

Sussex Countian

Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle they believe to have been involved in a Nov. 5 hit-and-run in Georgetown.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on County Seat Highway, just east of Sussex Technical High School, around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle did not stop.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white Ford E-Series van, with an extended body and without ladder racks. The vehicle has no windows on the side but two windows on the back doors, according to the police.

The right passenger front headlight was completely broken and detached as a result of the collision. There is also possible damage to the bumper, hood and right front fender.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact Det. A. Mitchell of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

