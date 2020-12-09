New photo of Georgetown thefts-from-vehicles suspect: police

Shannon Marvel McNaught

Sussex Countian

Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate multiple thefts from vehicles in the Georgetown area, and have released a new photo of one suspect.

During the first week of November, multiple thefts from vehicles in the Georgetown area were reported. One of the stolen credit cards was used at a Harbeson convenience store, police said, and surveillance photos were obtained.

Both the male and female suspect are likely between 16 and 20 years old, according to police.

The female suspect is 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, with long brown hair and a thin build. The male suspect is 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.

They may be operating a white Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yencer at Troop 4 by calling 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

