Police: Can you identify Lewes robbery suspect?

Delaware State Police are hoping to identify a suspect in the Nov. 14 robbery of Uncle Willie's in Lewes and have released surveillance photos.

Around 9:10 p.m. that Saturday, a man entered the store at 17581 Coastal Highway and waited until there were no other customers inside. According to police, he then approached the counter, gave the clerk a plastic bag and demanded money be put into it while displaying a handgun.

The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, 6-feet-2-inches to 6-feet-5-inches tall with a thin build and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Anyone with information should contact Detective K. Wideman with the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-752-3832 or emailing Krystle.Wideman@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.

