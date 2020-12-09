SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police: Can you identify Lewes robbery suspect?

Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian

Delaware State Police are hoping to identify a suspect in the Nov. 14 robbery of Uncle Willie's in Lewes and have released surveillance photos.

Around 9:10 p.m. that Saturday, a man entered the store at 17581 Coastal Highway and waited until there were no other customers inside. According to police, he then approached the counter, gave the clerk a plastic bag and demanded money be put into it while displaying a handgun.

The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, police said.

The pictured subject is wanted in relation to a convenience store robbery in Lewes.

The suspect is described as a male, 6-feet-2-inches to 6-feet-5-inches tall with a thin build and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants. 

Anyone with information should contact Detective K. Wideman with the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-752-3832 or emailing Krystle.Wideman@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website. 

