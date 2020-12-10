Arrest in Rehoboth following drug investigation: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Rehoboth Beach man following a drug investigation.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, a traffic stop was initiated on 23-year-old Dishere D. Tingle after he left a residence on Airport Road in Rehoboth. A search of his person located 5.08 grams of crack cocaine and $5,240 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.

A search of Tingle's residence found about 0.02 grams of crack cocaine, a Taurus Judge .410 revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition and two digital scales, according to police. Two children were present at the residence at the time of the search.

Tingle was taken into custody without incident and charged with four felonies: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm within 10 years of a prior conviction and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tingle was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $92,600 secured bond.

