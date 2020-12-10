Lewes traffic stop leads to five felony drugs, weapons charges: police

Delaware State Police arrested a man on drug charges following a traffic stop in Lewes.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, police said a trooper on patrol said they spotted a silver Mercury Milan speeding on southbound Coastal Highway, in the area of Cave Neck Road. A traffic stop was conducted and police said the odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 43-year-old Victor J. Keeler of Smyrna, found 24.69 grams of marijuana, according to police. In the car, police said they found two "large throwing knives" with four-inch blades, $351 in suspected drug proceeds, 10.1 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Keeler was charged with five felonies: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $98,202 secured bond.

