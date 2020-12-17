Oxycodone, other pills found in traffic stop; man charged

A Millsboro man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Dec.15.

At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, a Delaware State Police trooper spotted a silver Kia Sportage with an expired temporary registration plate at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Miller Road in Rehoboth Beach.

Police said the trooper observed multiple traffic violations before initiating a traffic stop in the Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard shopping center.

Police searched both the vehicle and the driver, 76-year-old Harvey D. Manley, and said they found a variety of pills including:

69 oxycodone

Four 8 mg hydromorphone

Seven 50 mg trazadone

Two 15 mg busiprone

One onadansetron

Two 50 mg sertaline

One unknown

Other miscellaneous pills and vitamins

Police also said they found drug paraphernalia and $1,026 in suspected drug proceeds.

More:'A fighter': Community bands together to support Milford officer shot by fugitive

More:Beebe administers first COVID-19 vaccines in Sussex County

Manley was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations. He was later released on $7,800 unsecured bond.