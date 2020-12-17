Oxycodone, other pills found in traffic stop; man charged
A Millsboro man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Dec.15.
At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, a Delaware State Police trooper spotted a silver Kia Sportage with an expired temporary registration plate at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Miller Road in Rehoboth Beach.
Police said the trooper observed multiple traffic violations before initiating a traffic stop in the Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard shopping center.
Police searched both the vehicle and the driver, 76-year-old Harvey D. Manley, and said they found a variety of pills including:
- 69 oxycodone
- Four 8 mg hydromorphone
- Seven 50 mg trazadone
- Two 15 mg busiprone
- One onadansetron
- Two 50 mg sertaline
- One unknown
- Other miscellaneous pills and vitamins
Police also said they found drug paraphernalia and $1,026 in suspected drug proceeds.
More:'A fighter': Community bands together to support Milford officer shot by fugitive
More:Beebe administers first COVID-19 vaccines in Sussex County
Manley was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations. He was later released on $7,800 unsecured bond.