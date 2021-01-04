Police chase ATV through Georgetown, Bridgeville man arrested

A Bridgeville man was arrested after he led police on a chase through Georgetown on an all-terrain vehicle, police said.

A Georgetown cop spotted the ATV (also known as an off-highway vehicle or a four-wheeler) on Edward Street around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3. The officer attempted a traffic stop after the operator turned onto Margaret Street, police said.

The ATV did not stop, according to police, and continued south across West Market Street, entered Cinderberry Estates, crossed South Bedford Street and entered The Meadows development.

While in the area of The Meadows, the ATV became disabled and police were able to take custody of the operator, who was identified as 41-year-old Raymond Morris of Bridgeville. Brass knuckles, a pocketknife and two rounds of ammunition were found on Morris, police said.

Morris was charged with possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, operating an unregistered off-highway vehicle, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, operating an off-highway vehicle in a malicious manner, disregarding a police officer's signal and resisting arrest.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,200 secured bond.

